Canyon Vista Medical Center, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona announce Veteran Wall honorees

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona have selected their 12 honorees for the 2025-2026 Veterans Wall.

The hospital and nonprofit have recognized 12 veterans who have had an impact on their Cochise County community, since 2015. According to a statement from CVMC, "The Veterans Wall honors those who have worn the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces and significantly contributed to their communities. Each honoree exemplifies the spirit of selfless service, making Cochise County a stronger and more connected place to live."

This year's honorees are:

• Louie “Gunny” Aviles – U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant (Ret.), owner of Gunny’s Barbecue and dedicated supporter of veterans, youth and community organizations throughout Cochise County.

• Joe Farmer – U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.), educator, school administrator, faith leader, and volunteer serving local youth and veterans.

• Polly Gosa, MSN, RN – U.S. Army Specialist, longtime nurse educator and Legacy Foundation board member, recognized for her dedication to healthcare, veterans and philanthropy.

• Donna Inman – U.S. Army Sergeant, longtime volunteer with the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and community veterans’ organizations.

• Frank Liebsch – U.S. Army Sergeant Major (Ret.), engineer and civil servant, Knights of Columbus leader and community philanthropist.

• Jerome Loucks (Posthumous) – U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Four (Ret.), entrepreneur, youth sports supporter and community benefactor.

• William McCormick, DO – U.S. Army Major, orthopedic surgeon, community leader, Sierra Vista City Council member, and longtime advocate for health and safety.

• Brenda Petitt – U.S. Army Specialist, school district leader, veteran advocate, Cub Scout leader and community volunteer.

• William “Bill” Polakowski – U.S. Air Force Colonel (Ret.), community food bank volunteer, youth minister and Knights of Columbus member.

• Lawrence “Larry” Portouw – U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), former Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander, pilot mentor for youth and community nonprofit leader.

• Ruth Quinn – U.S. Army Sergeant, longtime Canyon Vista Medical Center Board Chair, and community history and scholarship supporter.

• Ronald Roberts – U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (Ret.), Disabled American Veterans leader, volunteer driver and lifelong supporter of veterans and youth.

The Veterans Wall Ceremony will be Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Please RSVP to Natoyah Swift at 520.263.3299 or RSVP@CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com by Nov. 1.

