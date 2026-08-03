Canyon Vista Medical Center earns national stroke care award

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Silver Plus quality achievement award, recognizing the hospital for ensuring stroke patients receive timely, appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain is blocked by a clot or ruptures, preventing blood and oxygen from reaching brain tissue. When this happens, brain cells begin to die. Early detection and rapid treatment are critical to improving survival, minimizing disability and supporting faster recovery.

The award comes after the hospital completed its first year as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center. Staff says time is the most critical factor when treating someone experiencing a stroke, and the hospital sees 1 to 2 stroke patients a day.

Stroke symptoms include lack of balance and a drooping face.

"Our interventions can significantly change the quality of a patient's life after they have a stroke," Stroke and Trauma Coordinator Brandee Allee said.

Amanda Mancini, Director of Emergency Services, said the hospital is equipped to treat strokes quickly, including administering clot-busting medication on-site.

"With the increased amount of time, is you have more chance of things being permanent damage. So, if you are having like a clot, we can give you a clot buster. Here, we do carry that in house, part of our stroke accreditation. We can give you that clot buster to try to help either decrease your symptoms fully and have a full recovery, or at least minimize you having a long-lasting effect," Mancini said.

She says the medicine has to be administered within four and half hours, but for the best result the American Heart Association says it should be given within 60 minutes.

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