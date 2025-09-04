Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Buena High School closed early due to no AC

Buena High School closed early due to no AC
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Buena High School closed early due to no AC
Buena High School closed early due to no AC
Posted
and last updated

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unexpected air conditioning issues at Buena High School caused the school to close early Thursday.

A statement from Sierra Vista Unified School District, says students were released at 10:15 a.m. this morning. Buses started taking students home at 10:15 a.m. and families were able to pick students up.

The AC units were being worked on when additional failures occurred, causing the system to stop working.

SVUSD said in a statement, "As classrooms have become too warm, we believe it is best for students to leave the building."

Students who are unable to go home will be relocated to the Klein Center, and lunch will be provided for those students.

SVUSD said in a statement, "We appreciate your understanding as we work to keep students safe and comfortable."

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism