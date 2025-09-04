Buena High School closed early due to no AC

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unexpected air conditioning issues at Buena High School caused the school to close early Thursday.

A statement from Sierra Vista Unified School District, says students were released at 10:15 a.m. this morning. Buses started taking students home at 10:15 a.m. and families were able to pick students up.

The AC units were being worked on when additional failures occurred, causing the system to stop working.

SVUSD said in a statement, "As classrooms have become too warm, we believe it is best for students to leave the building."

Students who are unable to go home will be relocated to the Klein Center, and lunch will be provided for those students.

SVUSD said in a statement, "We appreciate your understanding as we work to keep students safe and comfortable."

