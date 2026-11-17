SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — After 30 years of serving young people in Sierra Vista, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista has a new name reflecting its growing reach across Cochise County.

The organization is now known as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sunset Valley, a change that comes as the nonprofit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“The impact that this club has had on the community in the last 30 years has been remarkable,” CEO Jay Hamwright said.

About 10,000 kids have walked through the club's doors over the past three decades, including Hamwright himself.

Since 2020, the nonprofit has added three branches, including locations in Palominas and Douglas. Hamwright said continuing to expand gives the organization an opportunity to reach kids regardless of where they live.

“It's important for us to be able to expand, serve more kids, so to make sure kids, no matter where they are, what city they're in, large or small, they're having opportunities, and we're leveling the playing field for our kiddos when they're prepared for life after high school,” Hamwright said.

The organization's growth was also part of the motivation behind the new name. Hamwright said “Sunset Valley” reflects the landscape of the region while giving the club a name that can represent communities beyond Sierra Vista.

“We went with Sunset Valley because we were super proud of our sunsets and the beautiful skies at night, and I feel like that was very fitting to our area that we serve now, and potentially the areas that we may grow to in the future,” Hamwright said.

A second home for Cochise County kids

For Anthony Romero Anderson, the club has been a part of nearly his entire childhood.

Now a high school senior, Romero Anderson has attended the Boys & Girls Club since he was 5 years old. He said the relationships he has built there have had a lasting impact.

“Just having those relationships with all these different people, have done nothing but positive all my life,” Romero Anderson said. “I wouldn't even be able to say what would be going on right now, or what I'd even be doing right now if it wasn't for the Boys and Girls Club.”

That sense of belonging remains at the center of the organization's mission as it looks toward its next 30 years.

“What we really want our kiddos to feel when they come through our doors, is a sense of belonging,” Hamwright said. “They belong here. This is their community. This is their second home, and we are supporting them, their families, as they're growing to create their own lives and plan for their future.”

For parents like Kassandra Keough-Anderson, the organization has also provided reassurance that their children have a safe and supportive place to go.

“I know why I hold like a special place in my heart for the Boys and Girls Club because they were just such a good foundation for them, without even realizing how much they were doing for us,” Keough-Anderson said. “Because that's just what they do every day.”

As the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sunset Valley begins its next chapter, Hamwright said its goal is to continue growing while maintaining the mission that has guided it for the past three decades.

“At our 60th anniversary, we want to be looking back and seeing that our club is still fulfilling its mission,” Hamwright said. “There always will be kids who are going to need support, love, and care, and opportunities just like our club provides.”

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