BLOOMING SUCCESS: Apple Annie's marks 40 years in Willcox with early opening

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Apple Annie's is celebrating 40 years of fruit picking in Willcox, and this year's milestone season got off to an unusually early start — thanks to a spring that brought heat instead of the frost the orchard has historically battled.

Mandy Kirkendall, Director of Fun at Apple Annie's, said the warm March temperatures pushed ripening two to three weeks ahead of schedule, allowing the orchard to open this month rather than in July.

"With the heat that we had in March, it pushed everything ahead, so a lot of stuff is ripening two to three weeks earlier than normal," Kirkendall said.

The early heat came with tradeoffs. Cherries, which require cooler conditions to develop, did not survive the unusual temperatures.

"If they're in full bloom, that heat just kills the pollen, and there's just really no way to cool down the entire area," Kirkendall said.

Kirkendall said the orchard has never faced this kind of challenge before.

"We've never had to deal with the heat like this. It's always been the cold. We're always fighting frost in the spring, and this year was just complete opposite," Kirkendall said.

Apple Annie's was founded in 1986 by Kirkendall's parents, who had no prior farming experience. Her father worked for the Arizona Game and Fish before the family relocated to the Willcox area.

"We had no experience in farming prior to this. My parents both grew up in Phoenix, and my dad worked for the Arizona Game and Fish and moved out here. We've just kind of learned as we went," Kirkendall said.

The original business model was built around selling fruit wholesale, but that industry left Willcox before the trees ever bloomed. The family pivoted to the fruit-picking experience that has defined Apple Annie's for four decades.

Now, the next generation is already working the land alongside Kirkendall.

"My son's worked here since, you know, he's grown up working here, and my niece and nephew, so you know they're going to be the next generation, you know, I'll be here as long as I can, and see if the kids want to take over from there," Kirkendall said.

For Kirkendall, working alongside family remains one of the most meaningful parts of the operation.

"We went working with my family, that's been so special. They get to work with my family, my husband, my son, my niece and nephew, and just get to all work together for this, and that's really one of my favorite parts," Kirkendall said.

Some peaches are currently available for picking. More varieties and fruits will be ready in the coming weeks. The family plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary with events throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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