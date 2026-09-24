Bisbee True Crime Tour offers a new way to explore the city's dark history

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Steve Moramarco is launching the Bisbee True Crime Tour to give people a different way to learn about the city's history.

The adult-only walking tour lasts about an hour and goes around Old Bisbee, stopping at places connected to crimes from the city's past.

"Bisbee does have a dark side to it that's you know fascinating and integral to its history, and I thought it could be served by a tour focusing on that," Moramarco said.

Moramarco said he wants the tour to serve a deeper purpose beyond entertainment.

"In some ways, I don't want these crimes forgotten because then the people will, the victims will be forgotten, and it is a part of history," Moramarco said.

He describes the tour as part of what makes Bisbee a destination.

"It's just another piece of the entertainment tapestry here in Bisbee," Moramarco said.

Walking tours are already a common draw in Cochise County, particularly in areas that rely on tourism.

Moramarco gives his first tour on Oct. 1.

Visit the Bisbee True Crime Tour website for more information.

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