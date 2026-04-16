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Bisbee police investigating threats involving simulated explosive devices, police say

Bisbee Police Department
KGUN 9
Bisbee Police Department
Bisbee Police Department
Posted

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Police Department is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate a series of incidents involving simulated explosive devices and burglaries.

According to a department press release, unidentified suspects allegedly used the devices to intimidate and threaten residents in the Southwest Black Knob View area, primarily near the 15 Black Knob View block.

Investigators say the incidents occurred over several weeks in 2026:

  • March 13–15
  • March 30–31
  • April 13
  • April 15

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area to come forward. Residents in the surrounding neighborhood are also asked to review footage from home security cameras or video doorbells and report any unusual activity to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Bisbee Police Department detectives at 520-432-6055.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through 88 Crime by calling 520-882-7463, visiting 88CRIME.org, or by using the P3TIPS mobile app.

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