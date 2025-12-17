Bisbee Fire using federal grant to help purchase new fire truck

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Bisbee is working to purchase a new fire truck, but rising costs have forced officials to reconsider their options. A federal grant is helping offset some expenses, though the department will still need to cover a significant portion of the cost.

I first spoke with Bisbee Fire Chief Jim Richardson about the city's need for a new fire truck nearly two years ago, right after the fire on 30 Main Street.

"We got this quote six, eight months ago, and the price has already risen nearly $100,000 in that short of time," Richardson said.

The new truck will look similar to the department's current vehicle, just shorter in length, making it easier to maneuver through the narrow streets of old Bisbee.

"The whole city of Bisbee is in wildland area, so it's just a good all around truck that would suit our purpose," Richardson said.

City officials have been working with Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego to secure a congressional grant to pay for a new truck with dual purposes for wildfires and structure fires.

"The new truck that we're going to get you can just keep driving as you spray water so that's the big difference," Richardson said.

Richardson says choosing the combination truck over a ladder truck, which many residents were asking for after the fire on Main Street, is solely a financial decision. The fire department's $3 million budget only stretches so far.

"It would be nice to have one. The city would be happy to have one. It's just the price of one has gone up so much," Richardson said.

Bisbee is receiving roughly $620,000 from the Department of Agriculture but will have to pay the rest out of pocket.

"We're going to get something regardless, because we do have money, it's just we may have to stay within our budget first," Richardson said.

Whatever truck they get won't arrive until 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

