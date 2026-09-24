Bisbee celebrates German-Swiss heritage with its first-ever Oktoberfest fundraiser event

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bisbee is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest, celebrating the German-speaking Swiss immigrants who helped shape the city's history.

The event also honors the men who established a brewery in the gulch, as well as Joseph Muheim, who was known for keeping a beer-drinking pet bear.

Mike Anderson, a volunteer for the Muheim Heritage House, said the celebration carries special historical significance.

"We are honoring the men who put the brewery in the gulch, and we're also hoping to show that because Joseph Muheim had a beer-drinking pet bear, that we're going to honor him also."

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Muheim Heritage House Museum.

"Muheim Heritage House Museum needs a fundraiser to help support its operations. So educational outreach and everything else that comes to with having an old house for a museum," Anderson said.

The Oktoberfest takes place Saturday at Le Cornucopia Cafe from noon to 6 p.m. Profits from the food sales go to the Muheim House. There will be music throughout the evening and the Muheim House will be open for visitors.

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