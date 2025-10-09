Bisbee art museum brings world-class collection to rural Arizona

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A high-end art museum in rural Cochise County is drawing thousands of visitors to experience world-class artwork typically found only in major metropolitan areas.

The Artemizia Foundation, located at 818 Tombstone Canyon Bisbee, AZ 85603, has welcomed over 11,000 visitors since opening two years ago. The museum features more than 1,000 pieces of art from artists around the world.

"We want people to walk through here and just be astounded at the creativity of human beings," said Sloane Bouchever, Director and Founder of the Artemizia Foundation. "You wouldn't see art of this caliber outside of Los Angeles or Chicago or New York or London or Paris. So there's really nothing else in Arizona at all like this."

The museum sets itself apart by focusing on living artists, particularly female artists who are often underrepresented in the art world.

"What I think sets us apart is our focus is really living artists, female artists. We're wanting to give artists an opportunity to make a living who normally are cut out of the art world because the art world is really focused on male artists," Bouchever said.

For Bouchever, the museum represents the perfect combination of his passions as both an entrepreneur and artist.

"I'm an entrepreneur, but I'm also an artist. So being able to take that business side of me and the art side of me allows me to create a huge entity like this. It's my ideal. I get to do what I love every day," Bouchever said.

The foundation also serves a philanthropic purpose by helping artists earn a living from their work.

"This was wonderful to be able to acquire art and help artists make a living," Bouchever said.

The Artemizia Foundation is open Thursday through Sunday and continues to attract visitors to the Bisbee area, contributing to local tourism.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

