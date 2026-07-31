Bisbee and APS partner to light dangerous stretch of Highway 80 near Lavender Pit

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eight lights are currently working along the stretch. APS is waiting on a permit from ADOT to install the remaining seven.

The project addresses a safety concern residents have raised for over a decade. Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge said previous attempts to fix the lighting stalled over questions of ownership and responsibility.

"Mayor and council looked at redoing this in 2020, and it became a big complaint about well, who owns them? Who's responsible? All this stuff, and so they just never could get it together," Budge said.

Budge reached out to APS for help installing the lamps. The city purchased the LED lamp heads, which are dark skies compliant — meaning they are fully shielded and do not emit light upward.

"That's what works really well in small rural areas is having a public private partnership," Budge said.

Budge, who left office in December, said completing the project was a priority before the end of his tenure.

"I've been more than thrilled to do my six years as a mayor, and this is just one more that I can check off," Budge said.

APS Public Affairs Manager Richard Rosales said safety drove the utility's involvement.

"It's been dark for many years, and safety is the number one priority at APS, so it's important that we bring safety to the communities that we serve," Rosales said.

Rosales also urged drivers to be cautious while crews finish the work.

"When our crews are out working, you know, give them some space, slow down. It's always important to be safe around that," Rosales said.

The lights are expected to be fully installed by the end of August, improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists traveling through the area.

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