Benson one of two hospitals in state to receive Compliance Team quality certification for swing bed program

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Swing Bed program here at Benson Hospital has existed for over a decade, but now they have a new certification that only one other hospital in the state has.

“We care about what we do here, and we want to be recognized for what we do,” said Rural Executive Director of Operations and Quality, Bob Clegg.

The Compliance Team awarded the swing bed quality certification to the critical access hospital in July. The program allows patients to receive care close to home, after a surgery or medical trauma at a larger facility— typically in Tucson.

"This program allows people to learn how to be as independent, to go back to the best that they can, and we have, they have a whole care team,” said RN Case Manager and Swing Bed Coordinator, Lori Fortner. “I have seen huge, huge impacts on people.”

According to Tucson Medical Center website, "The Compliance Team’s Swing Bed Certification Program ensures Benson Hospital has not only met but exceeded all required policies and procedures and implements best practices for transitional care."

Benson Hospital has 22 beds that it can allot to this program. Fortner says they can switch status of patients relatively easily while maintaining the care needs of a patient. One of the programs the patients go through is physical therapy, since many have to relearn everyday skills.

"We want to make sure that patients are moving, movement results in healing,” Clegg said.

Staff say being able to bring people home, helps with healing.

“I can be out at a local football game, and people will come over to (say), 'remember we were taking care of my mother. oh, she's doing great' or 'oh my, my aunt fell and I told them, they need to call you, you'll take care of it'," Fortner said. "That is a community, embracing the community and then recognizing that the hospital is hugely invested.”

