BB Danceurs Performance Academy dancers head to nationals for the first time in studio history

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Twelve dancers from BB Danceurs Performance Academy in Douglas are heading to the Starbound National Competition in Lake Tahoe next week. This is the first time the academy will have dancers compete on the national stage.

The dancers qualified after the regional competition and have spent the past two months preparing their routines for the event.

"It's something very special to me since it's my first time, and it's incredible to being able to go to nationals," Janelle Barrios, a dancer at the academy, said.

Three groups will compete: a 10-and 11-year-old hip-hop group, a senior hip-hop duet, and a senior contemporary duet.

"Some people say, 'Oh, Douglas is a small town,' and it is. But these girls are very talented, so we are very proud that this group of girls are able to go and represent Douglas," Paula Villalobos, studio choreographer, said.

BB Danceurs Performance Academy has 130 students, with 12 qualifying for nationals.

"Going into competition is a bit more. It's more rehearsals, more training, more dedication and commitment," Jessica Rubio, studio choreographer, said.

Dancer Ximena Bernal described what draws her to performing.

"I like it because it's like out there and it's like different. It's like fun to like perform," Bernal said.

The girls leave this weekend, with the first group taking the stage on Tuesday.

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