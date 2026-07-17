BATTER UP: Undefeated Sierra Vista Ponytail Seniors softball heading to regional tournament

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Ponytail Senior Softball Team started the season with just 4 players and nearly never took the field. Now, they're state champions heading to the regional tournament in Missoula, Montana.

The team went undefeated in both the district and state tournaments, punching their ticket to the regional competition. Their first game is Friday, July 24.

"It's honestly been so amazing and such a great opportunity for us, and I'm so glad that we made it this far," right fielder Kaylee Hooper said.

The last time a Sierra Vista senior softball team competed at the regional tournament was in 2019. Current coach Jaclyn Serna was an assistant coach on that team.

"I just think it's such a great opportunity to represent our town and, of course, Arizona," Serna said.

Serna said she keeps her pregame message simple.

"My advice to them before every game is to continue to play their game, to go in, have fun, relax. This is what they do best: softball. And so, when you're passionate about something, it comes easy for you," Serna said.

Pitcher Hailey Serna credited the team's chemistry for their success.

"We would all work together, and yeah, have a good attitude and be confident," Hailey Serna said.

Third baseman Madison Forsberg said the achievement carries special meaning.

"I've been on many sports teams, and I've never been able to represent for Arizona, and so it's really exciting, and means that we're a great group of girls," Forsberg said.

The team departs Tuesday, July 21, but is still fundraising to cover expenses for all 13 players, including airfare, lodging, and meals. They are approximately $5,000 away from their $20,000 goal.

"We're still needing that about five grand to come in and secure our trip," Jaclyn Serna said.

The team hopes to follow in the footsteps of a Willcox team that made a deep run two years ago.

"Our dream to go to the World Series," Hooper said.

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