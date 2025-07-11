B Troop, 9 horses leaving Fort Huachuca, after Army announces closing of ceremonial units

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, the U.S. Army announced it was closing some of its equine units. Fort Huachuca's B Troop is included in the units being inactivated.

B troop has been a staple on Fort Huachuca and in Cochise County for over 50 years. The nine horses will have to be rehomed by the end of the year.

B Troop is run by volunteers, some of whom are active duty soldiers.

"It'll be really hard for the community. I think it's hard for all of us,” said one of the troopers, Shana Greene.

The Army says they are phasing out most ceremonial horse units in order to realign resources.

"My reaction was surprised at first, but it was also forthcoming to see," said B Troop Operations NCO Roberto Villarreal. "I was pretty reluctant to adjust to the change.”

The unit is used in ceremonies and events on and off the installation, giving a unique glimpse into the army’s past. Garrison Commander Mike Childs says B Troop helps with community engagement and recruitment because it's not something people get to experience often.

"I had, personally, a wonderful memory of a couple of times being able to march with them, you know, Veterans Day was a high point for me. I loved riding out there with them when the rodeo came around,” he said.

Greene says it's one of the reasons she likes being stationed on Fort Huachuca.

"I liked it so much I extended here at Fort Huachuca to do a 5-year tour instead of a 3-year tour. So unfortunately, they're gonna be gone before I'm gone now,” she said. “It's pretty hard. These are our best friends. I have the playful one, and I love it because he's just like me. We're goofballs and, you know, if and when he becomes available for adoption, I'd love to apply for him.”

Childs says they are waiting for more instructions and a timeline from the Army for the inactive process. He says the horses will be evaluated to determine if they are transferred or put up for adoption.

"It's a bittersweet moment (when they get adopted)," Villarreal said. "It's bittersweet because you have that bond that you grow with these courses throughout the time that you're you're a volunteer, and you interact with them, and it's sweet to see that you know these are going to a good home.”

