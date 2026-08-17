Arizona files for $900M in federal border security reimbursements under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona has filed an application seeking more than $900 million in federal reimbursements for border security spending, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Monday in Sierra Vista.

The reimbursement request comes after Congress approved $13.5 billion to repay border states for border security operations as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"We have been sending the federal government bills for the state funds that we spent on border security for years, and this is the first time it's ever been appropriated by Congress," Hobbs said.

Of the more than $900 million Arizona is requesting, approximately $200 million would go back to counties, with the remainder repaying the state.

"As shown in our application, just in the last five years, we've spent almost a billion dollars of state tax dollars in border security. This is a federal job, and they need to pay us back," Hobbs said.

The state has been working on the application for over a year. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office border building is one example of a state-funded border-related facility included in the request.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the reimbursement reflects work already done to protect Arizona residents.

"All we're asking is reimbursable for the good work we've done in Arizona to protect our citizens, and we put that back forward to continue to sustain what we're doing," Dannels said.

Hobbs said she has been pushing federal officials since the funds were appropriated.

"We have been knocking on their door since these funds were appropriated last year to find out how it was going to roll out. It's been a little frustrating that it's taken a year to get to this point," Hobbs said.

When asked what happens if the state does not receive the reimbursement, Hobbs expressed confidence in Arizona's case.

"I hope we don't have to have that conversation. I mean, this is — we're a border state. We've been on the front lines more than a lot of other states who are also probably requesting reimbursement," Hobbs said.

Dannels described current conditions along the border as more manageable, but noted a shift in smuggling activity.

"I call the border a manageable border now, which is like when you have manageable policing in your community," Dannels said.

He said drug smuggling has increased because it is easier to conceal than human smuggling.

"That doesn't mean it's going to change. It won't change tomorrow, and the sustainment is more important now. We got to be the smartest now than when it happens again," Dannels said.

The state expects to hear back on its application in October.

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