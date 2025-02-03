Report: Tombstone K9 shot, killed while attacking handler had history of attacks

A certified drug detection K9 with the Tombstone Marshal's Office that was killed while attacking his own handler, had a history of unprovoked attacks on handlers while with the US Border Patrol, according to the Tombstone Marshal's Office.

Tombstone Marshal's Office Deputy John Coby was attacked by his drug detection dog, a Belgium Malinois named Hawk, on Nov. 19, according to a news release from the marshal's office. The dog had not been placed on a leash and no corrections were being given to prompt an attack, the news release said.

Coby struggled with Hawk, ultimately shooting the dog, killing him in the process, the news release said. Hawk was still clamped to Coby's leg when help arrived several minutes later.

An investigation conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office revealed that Hawk had committed several prior unprovoked attacks on handlers with at least one requiring hospitalization and surgery, while with the US Border Patrol.

Hawk was then released to a third-party vendor who was told about the dog's history. The vendor transferred Hawk to KnightWatch K9 but reportedly failed to disclose Hawk's history. The marshal's office had no knowledge of the prior incidents when they took in Hawk, the news release said.

The detective investigating the matter determined there was nothing that indicated Coby was abusive toward Hawk or that he premeditated his death.

The report said that there was nothing that indicated Coby intentionally provoked Hawk to attack him.

The report also said Coby was justified in using deadly physical force against Hawk to protect himself.

Coby and Hawk had just certified on drug detection the night before the attack and had been a team for about two weeks.

