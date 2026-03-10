Are aging buildings blocking Douglas' growth potential?

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crumbling roofs, outdated electrical systems and absentee property owners are standing in the way of growth along one of Douglas' most historic corridors, according to local business owners and real estate professionals.

G Avenue in Douglas is lined with buildings more than 100 years old — structures that give the street its character but are increasingly becoming a barrier to economic development.

"What makes G Avenue here in Douglas historic are the buildings, many of which are over 100 years old, and they're starting to show their age," I said while reporting from the street.

For those who work and shop there, the visible decline is hard to ignore.

"It looks like an abandoned community," Ida Ann Pedrego, owner of Illusions Boutique, said.

Real estate professionals say the buildings' bones are solid, but the cost of bringing them up to modern standards is a major obstacle for potential buyers and renters.

"They're beautiful buildings, but they need updating — the inside, the roof, electrical, plumbing — that's the biggest challenge we face when trying to sell or rent," Esther Nunez, a realtor with Long Realty, said.

Some properties have sat on the market because they are not up to code. Pedrego, who has invested in her own building, said the repair process can quickly spiral.

"If you've ever done any type of construction, you want to fix one thing, and that one thing turns into three, four other things. So sometimes it is expensive," Pedrego said.

Still, Pedrego said the value of what lines G Avenue makes the effort worth it.

"This is irreplaceable. So what do we want to do? We want to maintain it. Yes, fix it. We don't want to be in buildings that are not safe," Pedrego said.

Part of the problem, according to local business owners, is that many of the buildings are owned by people who do not live in Douglas. That leaves neighboring business owners to maintain their own properties while watching adjacent buildings fall into disrepair.

Pedrego questioned why the city holds local owners accountable but not those from outside the community.

"If we don't maintain our lots the city will fine you. Why doesn't the city fine them?" Pedrego said.

Property managers I spoke with on and off camera said city-backed incentives could help attract new businesses and jobs to the area.

"Perhaps helping with property tax or reducing property taxes, helping with at least the facades, for example, just to make it look better while keeping the historic ambiance, I think would be, would be good," Angelica Garcia, broker and owner of Douglas Realty, said.

The city has announced plans to clean up 3 blocks of G Avenue through a streetscape project, though the initiative focuses on the street itself and leaves building repairs to individual property owners.

Despite the challenges, Pedrego remains optimistic about what Douglas could become.

"I believe that Douglas has a lot of potential, a lot of potential, and I believe people come here," Pedrego said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

RELATED CONTENT |Douglas business owners push back on downtown streetscape project as city heads back to bid process

----