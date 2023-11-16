Watch Now
ADOT secures funding to rebuild bridge over I-10 damaged by fatal truck crash

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 16, 2023
The Arizona Department of Transportation has secured $5.3 million in federal emergency funding to repair a bridge spanning Interstate 10 near Willcox that was severely damaged by a fatal truck crash in May.

The funding will allow ADOT to rebuild the bridge, which carried US 191 over Interstate 10 and has been closed since the crash, according to a news release from ADOT. That includes work on the bridge's girders and deck.

Off-site manufacturing of key components of the bridge have already begun. Activity at the bridge site will begin in early 2024. Once the new girders are delivered, the old bridge will be demolished so a new bridge can be built in its place, the release said.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

