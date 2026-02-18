ADEQ issues final permit to Aluminum Dynamics Inc. for recycling plant

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) issued the final air quality permit to Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday.

Having the permit allows ADI to continue constructing its facility in Benson and to begin operations at the facility. ADI is building an aluminum recycling plant off Highway 80.

ADEQ issued the proposed final air quality permit in December. The Environmental Protection Agency had 45-days to review and recommend changes. ADEQ says that time frame ended on Feb. 2, and they had no objections to the proposed permit.

Officials with ADEQ say the permit comes after a formal public comment period and that feedback from that process prompted changes to the draft permit. The agency published a Responsiveness Summary and a Technical Support Document— responding to all of the comments they received.

