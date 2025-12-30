4-H competitors test western heritage knowledge, shooting skills in historic Tombstone

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Young competitors from across the country gathered in Tombstone to test their knowledge of western heritage and sharpshooting skills during a 4-H Western Heritage competition.

Seventy-eight kids aged 8 to 18 participated in the two-day event, which combines shooting sports with the study of Old West history from the 1860s to 1900s.

The event took place at Tombstone Livery, where owner Douglas Evans opened his property to support the unique educational experience.

"There's not that many places left where people can travel from anywhere in the world and taste the western heritage that we have here in Tombstone. So we're helping to keep that alive, too, and I really enjoy being part of that," Evans said.

Evans expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the young competitors in the historic town.

"It feels really, really good that they're excited to come here and play in the town of Tombstone and visit the Old West. What's left of it," Evans said.

Todd Kesner, director for Arizona's 4-H Program, explained the competition's educational approach.

"This is the Western Heritage Program. It's a 4-H shooting sports program where we combine the shooting sports and study of Old West history," Kesner said.

Competitors like Baylee Webster found the hands-on approach engaging.

"I think living the history, it makes learning the history so much more fun," Webster said.

Fellow competitor Kinsley Rovey appreciated the immersive experience.

"It's different because you get to act the part, and you learn a lot more history through it. Good way to spend my break," Rovey said.

Safety remained a top priority throughout the competition, with organizers emphasizing accuracy over speed.

"Rather than just blazing away, we want them to be thinking about their target being accurate and being very safe. And the safety level here at all of our 4-H shooting sports events is just absolutely incredible," Kesner said.

The Tombstone competition serves as practice before the national championships this summer.

Organizers estimate that about 250 people total visited Tombstone for the event, providing a boost to the local economy.

Evans hopes the partnership between the competition and the historic town continues.

"I like supporting the town, and the town helps to bring people here, so it helps support me, too. So that's the whole thing. We're just trying to work as neighbors here and keep the whole thing going," Evans said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

