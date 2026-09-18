3rd annual BBQ battle returns to Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The third annual barbecue battle at Life Care of Sierra Vista is bringing together healthcare communities to support Relay for Life and cancer research.

Community members can enjoy barbecue, jumping castles for kids, and more at the event. All proceeds go to Relay for Life.

Betsy Brown, BAYADA Home Health Care marketing manager, said cancer has touched everyone in the community.

"Cancer has affected us all as a community, so we are all touched by it. Whether it's a family member, a loved one, a patient, we all have had this touch our lives."

Brown said the event is about keeping the momentum going in the fight against cancer.

"You know, there's been so many strides made to cure cancer. There's been so many advances. There's been so much education. We really want this to continue."

Meals are free for first responders.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHERE: Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, 2305 E Wilcox Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

WHEN: 12 to 2 p.m.

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