City tidies up the neighborhood with Team Up to Clean Up Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city is cleaning up neighborhoods and helping those in need with the Team-Up to Clean Up program.

It’s a group effort on the Northside from E Fort Lowell Rd & N First Ave, where volunteers from organizations across the community are doing their part to give the neighborhood the respect it deserves.

Volunteer Robert Drummell calls the Northside home.

"I’ve been here for like a decade already," Drummell said. "I’m glad to see that everybody is getting in this because it just gives you more incentive to come out, be with the people. Some people need help during these times, but it should be during out throughout the year."

Volunteers like Drummell want to see a clean Northside. It’s why they’re out picking up litter and cleaning up the streets with the City of Tucson Environmental Services' Team Up to Clean Up program.

"I invite folks to call me to do cleanups all over the city," said Environmental Services Liason Steven LaTurco. "It’s our part to work together with residents who are already cleaning parts of their community, and we help them out. It's a great example of people just coming together to spruce up an area that needs a little bit of TLC (Tender, Love & Care) and also giving back to our community.

Organizations from across Tucson, including Old Pueblo Community Services, Mountain View Baptist Church & the Violence Interruption and Vitalization Action program showed up to help out.

However, their work goes beyond just cleaning the streets. The city is also reaching out to community members.

VIVA liason Azul Navarrete-Valera says it's outreach to those in need that truly makes the difference.

"With both residents and homeless individuals, we provide them with resources," Valera said. "Asking them how Long they’ve been here, asking them what they like about their community, asking anything that they see, and having that connection in hopes of them reaching out to us and saying, 'hey, we would like to have this event in our neighborhood, or we’re seeing this in our neighborhood, or I’m having these difficulties if we can get some help.'"

"To see the city, the organizations, all these volunteers kind of come together and kind of clean up and help this part of the neighborhood part of the community, it’s a very good thing," Drummell stated.

If you’d like to get involved with the “team up to clean up” program, you can find more information on their website here.