Via Elegante Tucson Foothills opens three new senior homes

Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care has opened three new homes at its Tucson Foothills location, expanding the community's capacity by 30 residents.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the milestone for the senior care facility, which already operated three homes housing 10 residents each.

"I feel like I just gave birth, so it's just wonderful to see these buildings up, and it's been a long journey, but not our first rodeo," Andy Briefer, CEO of Via Elegante Companies, said.

Construction took about a year and a half. Briefer said the expansion addresses a range of care needs for incoming residents.

"Some people have dementia, some people have physical needs, and it becomes a real family when everyone kind of gets together to help each other," Briefer said. "I think if you're looking for a place that feels like home, where it's locally owned and operated and we care, this is a great place to come check out."

The new homes feature fully furnished spacious rooms with private bathrooms, shared common areas and a culinary program for residents.

Zach Briefer, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer of Via Elegante Companies, says the expansion has brought new job opportunities to the area.

"The expansion here has allowed us to scale our staff, so we have added an executive chef over here that helps prep and customize the food," Zach Briefer said.

George Liebson, whose 101-year-old father has lived at the facility for three years, said the community has given him peace of mind.

"I don't have to worry about him. I know he's well taken care of. I know he's happy here," Liebson said.

Liebson adds that the caregivers go above and beyond for his dad.

"Sometimes when the caregivers have their work all finished, they'll go in and talk to him. They'll sit down. They'll watch TV with him. So it's just really comfortable and he just really appreciates it," Liebson said.

He says food is also made special for his dad because he's vegan.

"Lots of vegetables and he doesn't eat meat and they accommodate him here with fresh meals daily prepared for him. They know what his diet is and he's happy with it," Liebson explained.

Liebson says the caregivers have become his dad's family.

Current resident Maxine Campbell said the environment has helped her thrive and expressed optimism for those who will soon move in.

"I can't think of a negative thing about the way the treatment and the whole program is here. It's just lovely," Campbell said. "I think they need to have access to a place like this as much as possible. It's so well run, and people are so kind. I feel perfectly comfortable here."

She says her daughter helped her find Via Elegante about eight months ago, and it was exactly what she needed.

"It's been the best thing I ever did I think. I was ready because I couldn't really take care of myself anymore. I needed the help," Campbell said. "I had to face up the fact that I was not young anymore."

Andy Briefer said new residents could begin moving into the new homes within 30 to 60 days.

There are four Via Elegante facilities altogether, two in Tucson and two in Sierra Vista, with a total of over 200 seniors in care.

To schedule a tour, visit Via Elegante's website.

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