Via Elegante investing in more senior homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Additional senior homes are on the way with millions of dollars being invested into Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care.

There are currently four facilities, two in Tucson and two in Sierra Vista, with a total of 230 seniors in care.

The expansion will be at the Foothills location on Via Latigo.

Currently there are three homes on the property with 10 residents each, all with private rooms.

Three more homes will be added allowing 30 more seniors to enter the care they need.

Construction for the new homes should begin in March. They should be ready by 2026.

Father and son Andrew and Zach Briefer are the masterminds of Via Elegante.

Growing up in Tucson, it was important for Andrew Briefer, CEO of Via Elegante Companies, to enhance the lives of people in his community by making them feel at home.

"Where you can get up in the morning, come out in your robe and have breakfast made to order and then lunch and dinner are prepared by an executive chef," said Andrew Briefer.

On top of providing a meaningful life, this development will provide about 20 job opportunities.

"To give those loving compassionate caregivers an opportunity to grow and become healthcare professionals is what really melts my butter," Andrew Briefer added.

Zach Briefer, COO of Via Elegante Companies, says being able to work alongside his dad means the world.

"He's been at this for over 20 years now and I learn something new everyday. It's great to trade ideas and to truly try to make this place great. I know a lot of fathers son's would have trouble in a business and it actually impresses me how harmoniously we work together," Zach Briefer said.

Andrew feels the same way and is thankful his son hopped on board.

"I never knew he would join me in the business. When he said he was interested in doing it, his mother was happy because she was my right hand and taking care of everything, and so he stepped in like five years ago. It really has just enhanced my life," said Andrew.

The Briefers want everyone that lives at the facility to feel like Barrington "Barry" Russell, a resident at Via Elegante.

"I play bingo here and everyone here is very nice and I love this place," said Russell.

Zach says it's people like Barry that makes it all worth it.

"Brings me the greatest joy and I mean to see the team we've help nurture here truly provide amazing care," Zach said.

Russell's been living at the Foothills location since 2020.

"I just enjoy when I see him. He always makes me feel good. He always has a smile on his face. He lifts me up if I'm having a down day," Andrew says.

Russell is from Jamaica and his favorite saying is "one love."

Connie Bast's mom was a resident at Via Elegante for four years and unfortunately passed away in June 2024.

Bast says there was no better place for her mom to enjoy her final years.

"I knew what my mom needed to be happy and I know what I needed to be happy and I didn't find that until we came here to Via Elegante Tucson Mountain," Bast said.

Bast says she still comes to the facility to visit her mom's friend.

"Mom's roommate also arrived in 2020 later in the year and her and mom become best friends and they did everything together. They did all the art and crafts and all the entertainment activities. Anything they can do, they were always seen together. So Pat became like my adoptive mom, so I come and visit," Bast explains.

When Bast heard about the expansion coming, she says she's really happy for the company but also for the community.

"Like I said, I saw a lot of places and my mom needed a place that felt like a home, but she also needed a place to go to have some privacy and the homes are like that here and she got that. But she also got the sense of community and the artistic outlet because my mom was very artistic," said Bast. "It gave my mom everything she needed to be happy and to want to pursue life through her difficulties."

This month, the company also received the inaugural Az Complete Health (AzCH) Excellence in Workforce Development Award for Overall Workforce Development Efforts and will be given the award January 15.

This statewide honor recognizes providers who demonstrate creativity, innovation, and exceptional vision in workforce development while ensuring high-quality services delivered by a qualified and well-supported team.