Ventana Elementary School students build a vibrant campus garden to save at-risk desert pollinators

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Ventana Elementary School are combating the risk of extinction for pollinators in the Sonoran Desert by building a vibrant garden on their campus.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says there are fewer places now than before for pollinators like bees and butterflies to feed and breed. To bring pollinators back, students in Denisse Peña's fourth grade class transformed an empty plot of land in the middle of campus into a garden full of plants and painted rocks.

Marc Monroy

"Can we turn this into something beautiful?" Javier Colon-Hernandez said.

"Plants are what gives us food, life and oxygen," Colon-Hernandez said.

By learning about plants and agriculture, the students discovered which flowers attract pollinators.

"I think it's important because if we don't have any nature then there's nothing to look up for," Ethan Dockins said.

Marc Monroy

"We have learned this year, how to read maps and where we can see the type of nature that is in every area," Peña said.

The school says within days of the plants fully blooming, butterflies and bees came back.

"I think it's a very special moment," Colon-Hernandez said.

"It looks so pretty and all the butterflies are cool to interact with them," Boz George said.

When the class struggled to get water to the garden, they reached out to Dawn Til Dusk Landscaping, which donated supplies and labor.

Marc Monroy

Working with the district, they were able to install a water line under the garden at no cost.

After months of planning, students now look to wrap up decorating by installing signs and a play feature in the garden.

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