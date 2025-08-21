Tucson woman’s 20-year plan ends with dream Trans Am surprise for husband’s 50th

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seton Claggett thought he was just celebrating his 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Tucson Auto Museum. Instead, he drove home with the car he’d wanted since he was a kid.

On display that night was a black-and-gold 1978 Pontiac Trans Am — the same model made famous in the movie Smokey and the Bandit. What Seton didn’t know was that his wife, Debbie, had secretly bought the car and arranged with the museum to park it among the exhibits, complete with display signage.

“I thought the keys were just so I could drive the car around the block,” Seton said. “Then she had to hit me over the head with, ‘no, this is your car.’”

Debbie said the surprise was decades in the making. She began saving and looking for the right Trans Am nearly 20 years ago. She eventually found one for sale in Florida and kept the plan under wraps until the museum party.

“He had no clue whatsoever,” Debbie said. “I never hinted to him. The only one who knew was my brother.”

The couple, who have been married more than 25 years, said the gift was as much about love as it was about the car. Debbie said she wanted Seton to feel the joy of a childhood dream finally coming true. Seton, for his part, said the moment reminded him why he’s grateful for his wife.

“I’m still in shock,” he said. “It was awesome — friends from out of town, family… and nobody knew about the car. Debbie pulled off the perfect surprise.”

Dave Johnson, director of the Tucson Auto Museum, said it was a unique moment for staff as well.

“We love sharing rare cars with Tucson,” Johnson said. “But being part of a reveal like this — that’s special.”

The Trans Am will stay on display for a short time, but eventually, it will head home with Seton — a dream car decades in the making, and a 50th birthday surprise he won’t soon forget.