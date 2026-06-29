CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Banhdicted owner Don Vongtheung says the summer season cuts into sales as snowbirds leave and locals stay indoors to escape the heat.

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Tucson summer heat brings business slowdown to Catalina Foothills shops

The Catalina Foothills is home to many small, locally owned shops that rely on steady foot traffic — but the summer season is bringing a noticeable dip in sales for some business owners.

Banhdicted, a Vietnamese restaurant located near Kolb and Sunrise, has been open since the second half of 2024. Owner Don Vongtheung said business has been strong since opening, but the summer months present a real challenge.

"We've been trending up and business is well," Vongtheung said.

Still, the triple-digit Southern Arizona heat is keeping people at home and away from the area near Sabino Canyon. The seasonal departure of snowbirds has added to the slowdown.

"It's pretty slow right now but for the most part we do pretty well up here,"Vongtheung said.

Marc Monroy

Vongtheung said the lack of nearby activities makes it harder to draw customers during the summer.

"There needs to be activities up here. We need something to do up here since there's really nothing," Vongtheung said.

With most people staying indoors to avoid the Sonoran Desert sun, Vongtheung is leaning on his core customer base to carry the restaurant through the slower months — whether they're coming in for his teas or banh mi sandwiches.

"We're just going to keep on trucking up here in the Foothills hahahaha,"Vongtheung said.