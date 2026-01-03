Tucson choirs plan concert to honor singer killed in Goodwill shooting

Choirs across Tucson are coming together to honor Juan Cristobal Flores, a beloved local singer who was tragically killed in a shooting at a Goodwill donation center on December 26. The community tribute will celebrate his life through the music he loved.

Flores was known throughout Tucson's music community as a talented singer with an incredible voice, participating in multiple choirs across the city. When news of his death reached his fellow musicians, they immediately began planning a way to honor their friend and colleague.

"I always remember him smiling," said Dr. Marcela Molina, director of the Tucson Symphony Chorus, where Flores was a member. "He would come to rehearsal ready to go and really warm and joyful to be there."

Molina said Flores was more than just another voice in the choir.

"He was just a beautiful singer. But I always say that I like him even more than that. I liked who he was. At the core of who he was, he was just a really good person. Someone who was warm, kind, and generous," Molina said. "Generous of spirit and generous of his talent."

The tribute concert will bring together multiple choral ensembles that Flores has performed with.

"We are putting together a concert with a lot of other choral ensembles that Juan was currently singing or has sung in the past. We are just ready to sing for him and sing in honor of him and share the beauty of who he was with the rest of the community," Molina said.

The memorial concert will take place at Catalina United Methodist Church on January 16 at 7 p.m. and is open to the entire community.

"Everyone who had him in an ensemble was very lucky to have him. Again, not only for his instrument, but because his humanity was just really good. I'll miss that, and I think the world has lost someone who was very good," Molina said.