CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new restaurant has opened at the corner of Sunrise and Kolb in Tucson's Foothills.

Check out the story:

The Hills restaurant brings new dining option to Tucson's Foothills

The Hills, which expands on the Charro Steak family of restaurants, has been open for a couple of months. General Manager Mark Hall said loyalty and service have kept people coming back, even during economically challenging times.

"We were overwhelmed with the love of the community. I think they wanted something on this corner," Hall said.

Like many new restaurants, The Hills saw a boom during its first couple of weeks. Hall said the slower summer months have given staff the opportunity to fine-tune service and make sure every dish meets their standards.

"Likely we've gotten a little bit of relief because of the summer months to help us really perfect what we're delivering for the guest," Hall said.

The restaurant is also offering an in-person deal where guests who spend $100 receive an extra $100 on the house. Hall said deals like this are part of what keeps people coming back.

As the restaurant continues to grow, Hall said staying ahead of trends while staying true to their roots is key to keeping guests coming back.

"Keeping in touch with culinary advancements. What do people like? What's on the edge? Bringing it back here to Tucson," Hall said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.