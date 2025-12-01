St. Phillips In the Hills brings holiday joy to children of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the sound of wrapping paper crackling and volunteers gathered around tables covered in ribbons and toys, Saint Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church is once again working to bring a moment of holiday joy to children who may need it most.

The Catalina Foothills congregation is participating in the national Angel Tree program , an initiative of Prison Fellowship Ministries, founded in 1976 by Chuck Colson. The program partners with churches across the country to deliver Christmas gifts to children on behalf of an incarcerated parent or family member.

The process begins when an incarcerated parent asks Prison Fellowship to send a gift to their child. Saint Philip’s then receives the children’s names and reaches out to their caregivers, confirming gift ideas in the $25–$30 range.

Parishioners and volunteers individually purchase each present, wrap them, and deliver them either directly to a child’s home or during the church’s Christmas celebration. The gifts include a message written on behalf of the parent, reminding each child that they are remembered.

For Angel Tree coordinator Kyle Kim Hayes, the mission is about more than holiday cheer—it’s about breaking a cycle that affects far too many young Arizonans.

“They’re innocent children that are disenfranchised or disadvantaged through no fault of their own,” Hayes said. “They have an infinitely harder time getting through school, let alone college, and they’re statistically more likely to be imprisoned. We’re hoping that even one moment of joy starts to break that cycle of intergenerational incarceration.”

Arizona is home to more than 200,000 children with an incarcerated parent, according to the Prison Fellowship Ministry. For many of these kids, the holidays are a painful reminder of separation.

“They’re children who have a parent they’re separated from,” Hayes said. “So they’re going to be sad at this time of year. Even that one moment of joy means something.”

This year, Saint Philip’s volunteers selected gifts for 62 local children, more than double last year’s number. Among the volunteers was parishioner and retired teacher Chris Crane, who said she felt compelled to help after learning about the program’s reach.

“I was just really inspired when I heard about the need in our community,” Crane said. “You don’t have to be poor to have a family member in the prison system. Many of these folks are our neighbors near Saint Philip’s. Some of them even told me they attended the church as children.”

Crane said the goal is simple: to extend dignity, care, and connection.

“We just want to build fellowship and support for families,” she said. “We’re not trying to sell the church—just to make sure they’re not alone.”

Crane said she was touched by some of the stories she heard from volunteers. One grandmother shopped for gifts with her grandchild and ended up making individual pillow cases to wrap the gifts. The pillowcase also contained a hidden pouch to keep messages from their parents.

Mother Taylor Devine, Saint Phillip’s Associate Rector for Intergenerational Ministries, says the program exemplifies the values of the church and its faith.

“Honoring the community and the dignity of all people is really central to our faith,” she said. “I’m grateful for the hands-on way that folks are engaging in that today.”

The children will receive and open their gifts on Sunday, December 7th, during a Christmas party hosted at the church. Volunteers say they hope the simple act of delivering a wrapped present, chosen just for them, helps these children feel seen, supported, and surrounded by a community that cares.