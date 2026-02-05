No suspects as search for Nancy Guthrie continues

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department pushed back against some reports in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, saying there is no suspect and no person of interest identified in the case.

Investigators believe Guthrie was taken from her Foothills home against her will late Saturday night. The sheriff’s department is now working with the FBI to analyze evidence and follow up on leads as the investigation continues.

Sheriff’s officials say the home was processed as a crime scene, with investigators collecting potential evidence, including fingerprints, DNA and surveillance footage. Authorities say they are waiting on results from labs and technology companies as that analysis continues.

The case has drawn national attention. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commented publicly on Guthrie’s disappearance, calling the situation “terrible” and saying he planned to reach out to the family. Trump later spoke directly with Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who thanked him for the call, according to reports.

Back in Tucson, neighbors in the Foothills community where Guthrie lives say the disappearance has shaken what is typically a quiet area. Some described the neighborhood as a place where many residents have lived for decades, making the situation especially unsettling.

On Wednesday afternoon, additional activity was observed at Guthrie’s home as investigators returned to the property. Crime scene tape was put back up, signaling continued law enforcement work at the residence. Border patrol along with K9s were also observed at the property.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to urge the public not to share unverified information online, warning that rumors and false claims can distract investigators from credible leads. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact 88-CRIME.