CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — When three Salpointe students died in a high speed crash at Skyline and North Foothills Drive, Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies found an empty beer carton in the debris from the crash. That led Deputies to look into whether the 18 year old driver had been drinking. But now his autopsy report shows no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Sheriff Chris Nanos says investigators believe the car Alexander Schneider was driving between 130 and 150 miles per hour when he lost control and crashed.

Autopsy reports say the impact and fire killed Schneider, 17 year old Maddy Rea and 16 year old Joel Slavin.

A toxicology report shows no alcohol or drugs in Schneider’s blood, only chemicals typically connected to carbon monoxide from a fire.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department explains that investigators suspected alcohol use “Based on evidence located at the scene, including an empty beer carton found within the vehicle’s debris field, impairment was initially considered a possible contributing factor. The presence of the carton alone did not establish impairment.”

The Sheriff says excluding alcohol does not end the investigation, saying “This remains an active investigation, and detectives continue to examine all potential contributing factors, including speed.”

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