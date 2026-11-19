CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new winery in the Catalina Foothills is welcoming customers after opening its doors last month, bringing another option to Southern Arizona's wine scene.

New Catalina Foothills winery looks to fill niche in local wine scene

Turquoise Wine and Bar is owned by Heather Chaykowski, who spent 30 years working in the corporate world before deciding to pursue a different path.

“There was a niche in this market that was missing, and we're happy to fill that here,” Chaykowski said.

She said the decision to leave her corporate career came after realizing she wasn't ready to spend another 15 years in the same industry.

“I didn't think I would be able to do another 15 years in the world of corporate America,” she said.

Turning the idea into a business took longer than she initially expected. Chaykowski said the process of opening the winery took about 18 months.

The Catalina Foothills was a natural choice for the location, she said, because it was an area she knew and appreciated.

“It's just one of the areas that I knew… and it's also so beautiful,” Chaykowski said.

As the business wraps up its first month, Chaykowski says the community response has been encouraging. She hopes to build on that momentum and bring in more customers in the coming year.

“The first month has been incredible. The community has been so welcoming, so supportive,” she said.