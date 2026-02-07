Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCatalina Foothills News

Actions

Nancy Guthrie Search Update: President Trump says there are "very strong clues" in case

Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One Friday, saying he's heard encouraging news on the case
Nancy Guthrie Search Update: President Trump says 'very strong clues' in case
Posted

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Trump claims he's heard encouraging news in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Talking to reporters on Air Force One Friday, Trump said he believes a "solution" could be possible soon.

"I think we're doing very well on that regard. You're probably surprised to hear that. I think we're doing very well, very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon," Trump said.

The statement comes as authorities hit day six of the search for the mother of TODAY co-anchor and Tucsonan Savannah Guthrie.

While there have been no leads on a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office was seen towing a car from Nancy Guthrie's residence Friday night.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

CATALINA FOOTHILLS RESOURCES

Pima County Supervisorial District 1 Catalina Foothills School District Pima County Sheriff's Department