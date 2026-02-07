Nancy Guthrie Search Update: President Trump says there are "very strong clues" in case

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Trump claims he's heard encouraging news in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Talking to reporters on Air Force One Friday, Trump said he believes a "solution" could be possible soon.

"I think we're doing very well on that regard. You're probably surprised to hear that. I think we're doing very well, very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon," Trump said.

The statement comes as authorities hit day six of the search for the mother of TODAY co-anchor and Tucsonan Savannah Guthrie.

While there have been no leads on a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office was seen towing a car from Nancy Guthrie's residence Friday night.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.