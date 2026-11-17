CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memorial is growing near the site where three Salpointe Catholic High School students died when their car caught fire following a crash Saturday night.

Community members have been leaving flowers and letters at the site, near Foothills and Skyline, as the school continues to hold prayer services and vigils for the students who were lost.

Read More : 3 Salpointe Catholic High School students killed in north Tucson crash

17-year-old Maddy Rea, 18-year-old Alex Schneider, and 16-year-old Joel Slavin died in the crash. The memorial began taking shape at the crash site Sunday afternoon and has grown as people from across the community have come to pay their respects.

Salpointe Catholic High School President Jennifer Harris said the loss reaches every corner of campus.

"All three of them were wonderful young people," Harris said. "They were known to be kind, engaged students who had a lot of friends and had a home here on our campus. And so I think that the effect is going to be widespread." Harris said.

The school held vigils and prayer services on Sunday and Monday. Harris said the school is drawing on its Catholic identity to give the community a structure for grief.

"As a Catholic school, we have a unique opportunity in that we can lean on our faith together as a community," Harris said. "So through prayer, our Mass services, and our opportunities to bring in those professionals who can help the students process their feelings, whether that's our priests or grief counselors, our class counselors," Harris said.

Guidance counselors, priests and additional support resources are available to any student or staff member who needs them.

Ardemis Martin, Principal of Salpointe Catholic High School, said the grief extends beyond students — faculty members are carrying the weight of this loss as well.

"Many of our faculty had multiple students in their classes who we've lost. So we're going to check on them, make sure that they're doing okay as well, and then share with them what it's all going to look like," Martin said.

"We just know that we're here for this journey and to walk alongside our students and our families."

The community continues to gather at the memorial as Salpointe mourns Maddy, Alex and Joel.