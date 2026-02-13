Man accused of sending ransom text to Nancy Guthrie’s family appears in court

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities collected evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home on day 12 of her disappearance as the FBI released new details about a suspect captured on doorbell camera footage.

The FBI has doubled its reward to $100,000 for information leading to the safe return of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared 12 days ago from her Tucson home.

On Thursday, authorities used a tent to cover the entrance to Guthrie's home, while they removed boxes of evidence. FBI agents also went door-to-door in the neighborhood, asking residents for camera footage.

"They had gone through most of the complex… everybody facing the Via Entrada side, looking for camera footage," a neighbor said.

The FBI is asking anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's house to turn over video surveillance footage dating back to January 1.

Forensic analysis of doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home revealed new details about the suspect. The FBI said the person is approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. In the video, the FBI said the suspect is wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

The sight of the suspect footage has unsettled some residents in the neighborhood.

"It was very sad in a lot of respects. I know it bothered a lot of the older ladies in the neighborhood," a neighbor said.

According to Reuters, the FBI requested physical evidence from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, including a glove and DNA from Guthrie's house. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed they have several items of evidence, including gloves, and said all viable evidence is submitted for analysis.

In a separate development Thursday, Derek Callela, a California man, made his initial appearance in Tucson federal court. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona charged Callela with texting and calling the Guthrie family with ransom demands. He faces charges including using a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person. It must be noted that this is not the person who sent KGUN9 and other Tucson media outlets a ransom email.

Despite the ongoing investigation, neighbors and friends continue showing support for the missing woman and her family.

"It's honestly really sickening. I'm shocked that someone could just casually take an 84-year-old woman at night," a person showing support at the scene said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.