Law enforcement search continues for Nancy Guthrie

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The investigation into missing NBC Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie has dramatically escalated from initial "concerns" to a possible kidnapping case, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

When KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen first reported from the Guthrie family home last Sunday, there was no crime scene tape and deputy vehicles had no emergency lights activated. A week later on Sunday, there was a PCSD vehicle at the house with its lights on at the request of the Guthrie family.

"The scene at the house also has some concerns," Nanos said last Sunday when Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing.

By Monday, Nanos had reclassified the case as a crime, stating Nancy Guthrie was possibly kidnapped.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department did not immediately block off the area and returned the house to the Guthrie family on Tuesday. Deputies later returned during the week to collect evidence.

"Like any crime scene, we process this crime scene. We gather all the evidence we could to include look for what? Fingerprints, DNA, camera images. Everything you can imagine," Nanos said on February 3.

On Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Cameron released their first video statement addressing an alleged ransom note.

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you," Savannah Guthrie said on Wednesday.

Cameron Guthrie released another video Thursday, followed by all three siblings appearing together again Saturday.

"This is very valuable to us and we will pay," Savannah Guthrie said.

On Thursday, Nanos confirmed Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her house. While DNA results are available, they do not point to a specific person of interest.

"It just would be irresponsible for me to sit here and speculate on whether she's deceased or not," Nanos said.

Law enforcement towed a vehicle from the Guthrie home Friday. That same day, President Donald Trump said he was hearing encouraging news about the case.

"I'm going to call her later on. I think it's a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah," Trump said.

Trump indicated information from the FBI and Department of Justice could be forthcoming. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."