Late-night fire burns 3 to 4 acres; contained by crews

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews quickly contained a small wildfire reported late Friday night, preventing the blaze from spreading beyond an estimated 3 to 4 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA spokesperson Starr Farrell said the fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Crews responded rapidly, surrounded the fire and stopped its forward progress overnight.

Few additional details about the fire, including its exact location, cause or containment level, were immediately available Saturday morning.