Know your limits: PCSD rescues nine hikers in two-day span

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) reminds the public to exercise extreme caution when hiking in excessive heat.

PCSD Parks Enforcement/Search and Rescue (PE/SAR) Unit responded to three separate incidents in a two-day span rescuing hikers affected by extreme heat in the Sabino Canyon area.

On Sunday June 29, seven hikers were rescued, including a 15-month-old child, from the Seven Falls area. PCSD says some of them had to be transported to the hospital for further care. All seven hikers, including the child, were later medically cleared either on scene or at the hospital.

WATCH | PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF CHRIS NANOS ON RESCUE EFFORT:

UPDATE: PCSD: Hikers rescued Sunday from Sabino Canyon included 15-month-old child

On Monday June 30, PE/SAR teams helped a man who became lost along the Seven Falls Trail. Rescuers were able to find and evaluate him. PCSD says he was able to hike out on his own without injury.

Later the same evening, rescuers responded to another man who was fatigued and was unable to continue the hike. PE/SAR hoisted him from the trail for evaluation. According to PCSD, he was medically cleared on scene and was later picked up.

PCSD wants everyone to stay safe and asks the community to always carry lots of water, avoid hiking in the hottest parts of the day and know your limits.

RELATED MONSOON COVERAGE | SARA gears up to rescue people in all weather scenarios

SARA gears up to rescue people in all weather scenarios