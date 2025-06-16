SARA gears up to rescue people in all weather scenarios

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) trains extensively year round for all types of search and rescue scenarios, including when monsoon storms arrive.

SARA is a team of volunteers that has been risking their lives since 1958 to save those in need throughout Southern Arizona and Pima County.

One of the ways SARA saves people is by using technical rope rescues. This technique is used if anyone is in a treacherous or rocky area or has fell down a cliff and is unable to get out.

Amy Di Miceli, SARA rescuer, has been volunteering with the organization for six years and says it was a no-brainer to get involved.

“I love hiking. I love the outdoors and joining Search and Rescue was an opportunity to use my passion to help other people, which is really exciting," Di Miceli said.

She says training for every possible circumstance is vital.

“We never know what’s going to happen. People go out and recreate in all sorts of area around Arizona. It’s very important that we’re prepared to rescue someone in any situation," Di Miceli said.

SARA works at the request of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD).

Sgt. Tyler Legg, PCSD Search and Rescue Supervisor, says

says there are only six deputies and a sergeant assigned to the PCSD Search and Rescue Unit, so if it weren’t for the Search and Rescue volunteers, getting to someone who needs saving, could take a lot longer.

"They go on a lot of calls with us. They're in the field, they're running, you know, helping with medical. Helping run the whole operation in total so, yeah, they help out with so much. Like I said, we couldn't do our job without them," Sgt. Legg said.

He says sometimes they are carrying someone down a trail for an extended period of time and this is where having more people is beneficial.

"If you just have two to three people doing it, that's not gonna be enough," Sgt. Legg said. "And not only is it the manpower aspect, they are extremely competent and very well organized, as you saw the other day doing the technical rope stuff. They are masters at what they do as well."

There are over 100 SARA members and according to Di Miceli, about 50 are certified to go out in the field and rescue.

The volunteers are comprised of people from all walks of life, like University of Arizona's math professor Bryden Cais.

“Every once in a while you get to really help somebody that needs it and that’s pretty satisfying," Cais said.

Cais was acting as an injured hiker and his team practiced on how to take him out of a treacherous area using a basket and rope, transitioning his position from horizontal to vertical to get him out safely.

“If you need these skills on a rescue, you need them now. So they have to be proficient and they have to be completely safe, because we trust our lives and the lives of our subjects to these systems," Cais said. "So having all these skills sharp, refined at moments notice is essential. It's why we train so often.”

Whether the mission is a technical cliff rescue or a multi-day search, day or night, whatever the weather, SARA members are on call, saving 70 to 100 people a year.

“Being in Southern Arizona, heat exhaustion, heat illness calls, those are our most popular brand of rescues that we go on. So always encourage people to be prepared for the heat, always have lots and extra water with you, electrolytes. Cannot stress that enough," Di Miceli said.

To prepare for monsoons, they also conduct swift water training.

“As we get into monsoon weather, always keep in mind to keep an eye on the forecast. If there’s any chance of rain that day, pay attention to it, watch the clouds and make sure you are back before it starts raining," Di Miceli added.

Cais recalls the challenges during monsoons.

“Yeah, we’ve had some deeper in the mountains during monsoon that ended up being miles and miles of hiking in knee deep water and that kind of thing," Cais said.

The organization does not charge patients for its services.

"Search and Rescue services are free in the state of Arizona. We receive funding through Pima County and also through donations," Di Miceli said.

If you would like to be a member of SARA, you must be in good physical condition, pass a background check, and have free time to participate in mandatory training.

“so CPR, any navigational, wilderness, first aid, all of that is offered in house," Di Miceli said.

SARA is actively recruiting and has an orientation for new members in July.