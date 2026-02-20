Increased reward, new statement from attorney mark Day 19 of Guthrie case as neighbors show concern

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly three weeks after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, investigators continue to pursue leads as reward money in the case increases and neighbors voice concern.

On Wednesday evening, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that 88-CRIME has increased its reward to $102,500 “for any tip that leads to an arrest in the case.”

The amount includes $2,500 from 88-Crime, Inc. with the remaining $100,000 contributed by private donors.

Authorities said tips submitted through 88-CRIME remain anonymous. The department also noted the reward is separate from a $100,000 reward being offered by the FBI in connection with the case. You can visit the FBI online tip line, here.

The reward increase comes as law enforcement continues to investigate activity tied to a search warrant served last Friday on a nearby home and vehicle. Two individuals were detained during that operation but were not arrested.

Local attorney Chris Scileppi of Scileppi Law, represents Luke Daley and his mother. The two individuals were detained — but not arrested — during last Friday's large law enforcement operation at a house nearly two miles northwest of Nancy Guthrie's home.

Scileppi issued a statement addressing speculation surrounding his clients, reading in part: “Mr. Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping.”

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case and have not publicly disclosed whether evidence was recovered during the search.

In the Catalina Foothills neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie was last seen, residents continue to show support for the family as the search stretches into a third week.

“We’re very worried about her,” said nearby neighbor Diane Miller. “We hope that they solve this very soon.”

Miller recently brought her granddaughters to Guthrie’s home as a show of solidarity. One of them, Makayla Miller, expressed hope that the community’s concern is felt by the missing woman.

“I hope that they find her and she can see that everyone’s looking for her,” Makayla Miller said. “And everyone, like, needs her.”

Investigators continue to urge anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME or the FBI as the search for Nancy Guthrie remains active.