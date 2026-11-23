CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 17 years, Incas Peruvian Cuisine has been bringing a taste of Peru to the Catalina Foothills, growing from a family-owned restaurant into a local favorite.

Incas Peruvian Cuisine celebrates 17 years in Catalina Foothills

The restaurant is built around Peruvian traditions, culture and family recipes. But like many small businesses, it has faced challenges along the way, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising operating costs.

Luis Campos said changing food prices and economic conditions have created ups and downs for the business.

“I believe we had a lot of ups and downs over the years. Obviously, you know, COVID really was quite a difficult time. The economy obviously changing in prices, right?” Campos said.

Managing expenses while continuing to serve customers remains an ongoing challenge.

For Fatima Campos, keeping the restaurant going has been a long-term commitment — one made especially meaningful by the opportunity to work alongside her children.

“Of course. It was a lifetime commitment,” she said.

“This is one of my biggest rewards, you know, to be 17 years in business is that I have the opportunity to work with my kids. Thank God they are very successful in life,” Fatima Campos said.

After nearly two decades, the family says its focus remains on bringing people together through food and Peruvian heritage.

The 17-year milestone represents not only the restaurant's longevity, but also the support of the community that has continued to come through its doors.