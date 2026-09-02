Incas Peruvian Cuisine brings family, flavor and heritage to Tucson's 8th annual Sonoran Week

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Incas Peruvian Cuisine, a family-owned restaurant in Tucson's Catalina Foothills known for classics like lomo saltado and ceviche, is preparing to participate in Sonoran Week for the fifth time as the city hosts the event's eighth annual edition starting this Friday.

Incas Peruvian Cuisine joins Sonoran Week for the fifth time

Owner Fatima Campos opened Incas Peruvian Cuisine in 2009, shortly after the Great Recession. Originally from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, she moved to Tucson.

Her husband, who is from Lima, Peru. The recipes she serves come from her mother-in-law, and together those influences have shaped what Fatima describes as more than just a dining experience.

"It's to create a memory more than an experience," Fatima said.

Marc Monroy

Her son Luis Campos works alongside her at the restaurant, where he serves as general manager.

"Family is at the center of what we do, right, it's the way we treat our customers and it's the way we treat our team," Luis said.

The restaurant has earned national recognition over the years, including a feature with Food Network star Guy Fieri, along with numerous articles and nationwide features. Despite that exposure, Fatima has kept Incas rooted in Tucson.

Incas Peruvian Cuisine

Sonoran Week gives her the opportunity to introduce Peruvian cuisine to locals who haven't yet visited, as well as to visitors who travel from across the country to experience UNESCO-style dishes in the Sonoran Desert.

"Peru is a melting pot of many different cultures; Asian, English, Spanish and Mediterranean," Luis said.

For Fatima, the week is one of the most important of the year. Incas will offer a specialized menu highlighting Peruvian creations throughout the event.

Marc Monroy

"Every year we're trying to expose our food and the best flavors possible," Fatima said.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate.

"Thank you Tucson Foodie and Sonoran Week restaurant for this opportunity," Fatima said.

Sonoran Week runs Friday, September 4, through Sunday, September 13.

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