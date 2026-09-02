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Incas Peruvian Cuisine brings family, flavor and heritage to Tucson's 8th annual Sonoran Week

The Catalina Foothills staple will serve a specialized Peruvian menu during the week-long culinary event running September 4–13 in Tucson.
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Marc Monroy
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Posted

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Incas Peruvian Cuisine, a family-owned restaurant in Tucson's Catalina Foothills known for classics like lomo saltado and ceviche, is preparing to participate in Sonoran Week for the fifth time as the city hosts the event's eighth annual edition starting this Friday.

Incas Peruvian Cuisine joins Sonoran Week for the fifth time

Owner Fatima Campos opened Incas Peruvian Cuisine in 2009, shortly after the Great Recession. Originally from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, she moved to Tucson.

Her husband, who is from Lima, Peru. The recipes she serves come from her mother-in-law, and together those influences have shaped what Fatima describes as more than just a dining experience.

"It's to create a memory more than an experience," Fatima said.

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Her son Luis Campos works alongside her at the restaurant, where he serves as general manager.

"Family is at the center of what we do, right, it's the way we treat our customers and it's the way we treat our team," Luis said.

The restaurant has earned national recognition over the years, including a feature with Food Network star Guy Fieri, along with numerous articles and nationwide features. Despite that exposure, Fatima has kept Incas rooted in Tucson.

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Sonoran Week gives her the opportunity to introduce Peruvian cuisine to locals who haven't yet visited, as well as to visitors who travel from across the country to experience UNESCO-style dishes in the Sonoran Desert.

"Peru is a melting pot of many different cultures; Asian, English, Spanish and Mediterranean," Luis said.

For Fatima, the week is one of the most important of the year. Incas will offer a specialized menu highlighting Peruvian creations throughout the event.

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"Every year we're trying to expose our food and the best flavors possible," Fatima said.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate.

"Thank you Tucson Foodie and Sonoran Week restaurant for this opportunity," Fatima said.

Sonoran Week runs Friday, September 4, through Sunday, September 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

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