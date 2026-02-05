Hundreds gather at prayer service for Nancy Guthrie as search for missing woman continues

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 350 people gathered at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church on River and Campbell roads for a prayer service supporting missing Nancy Guthrie and her family.

The church confirmed they have a family connection to Guthrie but did not specify the nature of that relationship. Guthrie regularly attends St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, where a friend noticed her absence on Sunday and contacted her family.

During the service, many attendees placed candles on the altar for Guthrie. The gathering drew people from across the community, including some who traveled from as far as Phoenix.

"We've just been following it and just want to show support," said Bonnie Dombrowski, who attended the prayer vigil with her husband Joseph.

Anne Cotten, another attendee, said she came to "help bring comfort to people who must be suffering terribly,” and has been to the church before.

Mari Klaseen, who traveled from Phoenix for the service, said the community can "all come together and offer our faith to bring her home."

Some volunteers like Anne Moral used to work with Savannah and distributed candles. Moral was approached by her former boss because of her connection to Savannah.

"We need people with that connection to Savannah, to Nancy, to the community, to show the love and support that we have for this family," said Anne Moral, a friend of Savannah Guthrie.

No members of the Guthrie family attended the service, but many expressed their continued support.

"I pray for Nancy's safe return. I pray for the family that they have the grace and peace to know that God is listening," Klaseen said.

Cotten described the church as having "the breadth of embracing, I think, anyone in trouble."

