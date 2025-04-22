Gabby Giffords joins reproductive health organization in Tucson forum to oppose proposed Medicaid cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reproductive Freedom for All hosted a community forum on Sunday featuring former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, drawing attention to the potentially devastating effects of proposed Medicaid cuts under the current GOP budget plan.

Held at Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine in the Catalina Foothills, the event brought together healthcare advocates, policymakers and medical professionals to highlight Medicaid’s crucial role in Arizona’s healthcare system.

State Senator Priya Sundareshan moderated the panel, which also included Emergency Care Dr. Lawrence DeLuca, and Dr. Tori Fewell of the University of Arizona and Banner Healthcare. Each spoke on how Medicaid helps address critical issues in the state, including rising maternal mortality rates and the ongoing physician shortage.

Mini Timmaraju, President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, emphasized how essential Medicaid is in communities with already limited healthcare access, such as Arizona's rural communities.

“In this district, where you already have such limited access to care, Medicaid and clinicians and providers who take Medicaid, are incredibly vital and important,” Timmaraju said. “And they’re increasingly harder to find in this environment.”

Timmaraju warned that the GOP’s proposed budget framework would slash $880 billion from Medicaid, potentially stripping healthcare access from 80 million Americans — including 2 million in Arizona alone. She noted that in Arizona, Medicaid covers 50 percent of all births and 75% of family planning services.

Giffords spoke about her experiences recovering from the 2011 shooting that impacted her mobility and speech.

Panelists noted that Medicaid is often the sole health coverage available for gun violence survivors. This includes critical services like trauma surgery, physical rehabilitation, mental health counseling and long-term recovery.

Dr. DeLuca noted that taking away health care services won't make people more healthy. In fact, he says cutting services has far-reaching consequences on all Arizonans. One example provided included emergency rooms becoming more overwhelmed with those lacking health insurance.

DeLuca, along with other panelists, discussed efforts to end the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which mandates emergency services be provided to anyone seeking care.

Speakers urged policymakers to consider the far-reaching implications of such cuts, especially for underserved populations relying on Medicaid for essential care.

The forum ended with a call to action for Arizonans to stay engaged and advocate for continued support of the Medicaid program, which they say remains a cornerstone of public health in the state.

Timmaraju discussed CD6 Representative Juan Ciscomani, whom she believes shares some of the same opinions as the panel. She advised constituents to continue pushing Ciscomani to speak up against the cuts, as she says they will ultimately have a devastating impact on the district.

