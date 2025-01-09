Remembering a mass shooting—and moving forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm of gunfire swept through a Tucson area parking lot on this day in 2011. It left 6 dead, 13 wounded—and wounded our community too.

The beautiful monument near Pima County’s old courthousewas born from an ugly incident: January 8th, 14 years ago, a gunman killed 6 people that day and wounded 13 others. Since then, people involved in that incident have gathered to remember but move forward.”

The shooting was at a shopping center at Ina and Oracle. A man with a gun came to an event where then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was meeting with her constituents. People knocked him down and disarmed him but less than 20 seconds of shooting left six people dead and 13 wounded.

Tucsonans built this peaceful location downtown to remember the dead, honor the survivors, and celebrate the community’s drive to move forward.

Gabrielle Giffords told the audience we live in challenging times, but we are up to the challenge.

“Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot, but I never gave hope. I chose to make a new start, to move ahead, to not look back. I'm relearning so many things, how to walk, how to talk, and I'm fighting to make the country safer.”

Now she leads an organization working to stop gun violence.

After two men tackled the gunman, Pat Maisch grabbed away his extra ammunition so he could not reload.

People at this remembrance often say Tucson must not be defined by a mass shooting.

Pat Maisch finds hope in Tucson’s determination to use January 8th to drive forward for change.

“This defines us—people staying with this program, with this event, and not just walking away, not forgetting, Oh, time to move on. It's just we have to accept this kind of thing in the United States. No, we don't.”