Foothills restaurants sales benefit from Cologuard Classic golf tournament

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last year, the Cologuard Classic said they believe they surpassed 2024’s 38,000 spectators. They also say they had over 70 pro golfers and about 300 amateurs.

The owner of Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine on Sunrise and Kolb, Fatima Campos and her son Luis, said their business is benefiting from the Cologuard Classic.

"Having this boost from the Cologuard brings new people that can come year after year," Luis Campos said. "This boost that we get from the Cologuard, we see about 10 to 15%. Gearing up and getting into the summer when we know it’s going to be a little bit down, it’s always a good thing.”

The Cologuard Classic is already helping them with new customers, but they said snowbirds are actually boosting their sales too.

"I would say at least 40 to 50% definitely, we get an increase, so our snowbirds really help us out," Luis and Fatima Campos said.

On Fridays and Saturdays, they also extend their hours until 10 at night.

"We extend hours back in December because there’s a lot of visitors in town. We just want everybody to come and enjoy pisco sours and our delicious food," Fatima Campos said.

A few doors down from Inca’s, Banhdicted is also seeing a boost in sales from the Cologuard Classic.

"Our sales has gone up by 10 to 15% in this past week," Banhdicted owner Don Vontheung said.

Snowbirds in the Foothills and in Tucson, Vongtheung said, are also helping out his sales, but he said they’re leaving earlier than usual this year because of the hot weather.

"They came late and they’re leaving early because of the heat," Vontheung said. "It has slowed down a little but with the classic it hasn’t slowed down.”

Last summer, Vontheung expanded the menu to include pho, and that is really helping with sales. He said these sales are really helping him because he is anticipating a slow summer.

"There’s a lot of people that comes into town for the classic tournament that are looking for something homey," Vontheung said about his pho.

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