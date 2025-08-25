Foothills Jewish Community Center and TMC promote water safety

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN)—-The Jewish Community Center and the Tucson Medical Center have teamed up to find fun ways to keep people safe while staying cool in the pool.

TMC and the JCC got people together for Community Water Safety Day as a way to highlight Drowning Impact Awareness month.

“ We're here at the JCC just to bring awareness to drowning prevention," TMC'S community outreach specialist Baylee Dorsey said. “We are joined with Arizona Cancer Center and the Pima County Health Department, as well as Tucson Medical Center to bring awareness to safety around water.”

Over 4,000 people die from drowning-related incidents in the U.S. per year, according to research from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Events like Community Water Safety Day hope to bring those numbers down and ensure that everyone stays safe.

“Water safety is very important for everybody,” Evan Holt, the head swim coach at the JCC said. “I would say let's get some lessons. Whether you're a toddler or a full-grown adult, it doesn't really matter. Everybody's got to know how to swim again.”