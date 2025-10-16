Embracing a second chance at life: Mom shares her breast cancer journey

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Melinda Aragon Morales never thought she'd be the one sitting in a chemotherapy chair, but it was during those same appointments that she found the strength and friendship that carried her through her darkest days.

Life was busy and full for Morales. She was thriving in her career, raising her daughter and never imagined how fast everything would change.

"It was very shocking," Morales said.

She routinely gave herself breast exams, but the one in February 2017 was different.

"I discovered a row of lumps on the left side of my chest," Morales said.

Morales says she immediately went to her OB-GYN, who scheduled a biopsy. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer soon after.

"I was at work, and I'll never forget getting the phone call, and they said I have cancer, and I couldn't believe it," Morales said.

Morales says she had so many questions and thought about how to break the news to her daughter who was 10-years-old at the time. She found a book that explained the cancer diagnosis, chemo and life afterwards.

"I struggled to find the words, but it was a very emotional moment for the two of us, but I wanted nothing more than just to make her secure and let her know that I was going to survive this," Morales said.

She went through six rounds of chemo, followed by surgeries and infusion therapy. Even as her body changed, Morales tried to hold on to the life she knew before cancer.

"I think I tried to keep as much normalcy as possible. I did work. I tried to attend all my daughter's activities. I would plan things on the days that I felt good. So, I just tried to keep that motivation going, even during the days where I didn't feel so great," Morales said.

During treatment, Morales met another patient on the same schedule.

"We quickly became friends and we even scheduled our treatments to be there together to support each other and we're still best friends to today," Morales said.

Morales also learned to accept help, something that didn't come easily for the independent mom.

"When people just dropped off meals or would message me and say, I'm just going to pick your daughter up today from school, those gifts were priceless and you learned to lean on those people," Morales said.

Morales is now eight years cancer-free and says survivorship is more than beating cancer — it's about embracing her second chance at life.

